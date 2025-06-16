Water-Falling Stars for International Waterfall Day!

Don't go chasing these waterfalls without a towel ... 'cuz we're about to super-soak you with these slippery celebs for International Waterfall Day!

Nailing the "Dirty Dancing" pose, Scheana Shay and hubby Brock Davies had the time of their lives in Bali, and Diplo dipped into the waterfall fun with a rock solid selfie ... what a rush!

Model Charly Jordan stripped down to her sports bra and hot pants to nail the perfect pic -- we're not complaining about the view 😉!

And, YouTuber Pierson Wodzynski snapped a silly selfie and took the plunge with her mouth wide open.