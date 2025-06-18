Tyler Perry Tells Fans to Stay Calm in Video Released Hours Before Lawsuit News Broke

Play video content Tiktok/@tylerperrystudios.co

Tyler Perry seems to think he's got the whole world in the palm of his hand ... or, at least he did a couple hours before news of the $260 million sexual assault lawsuit against him broke.

The super producer shared a video which may have seemed innocuous at the time, but will certainly draw a few side-eyes in light of the news that one of his stars is suing him.

Check out the short clip TP posted on TikTok Tuesday ... starting off by singing "We've Got the Whole World In Our Hands" -- before breaking off into a grin and telling his more than 60K followers about his gorgeous view.

He then ends the video by telling his fans to "be as calm as you can." The caption mentions a second season of the drama "Beauty in Black" is coming soon ... but, his comments seem especially poignant given the serious allegations against him.

We broke the story just hours after Perry posted his clip ... "The Oval" actor Derek Dixon is suing Perry, claiming Perry sent him sexually suggestive texts and even allegedly made a pass at Dixon.

A series of texts allegedly sent by Tyler appeared in the lawsuit ... and some are of a sexual nature -- including one which reads, "No straight man would be going on walks with you or cooking dinner for you unless they wanted to f*** you. I would f*** you."

Perry's attorney, Matthew Boyd, told us, "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Worth noting ... many of the comments on Perry's recent TikTok seem to indicate his fanbase is steadily behind him, even with the lawsuit against him.