Nolan Wells’ ‘Best Friend’ Breaks Silence on Involvement Speculation In Teen's Death

A key person who was among the last to see Nolan Wells' alive has broken his silence ... and he's gutted by the entire situation, including the blame.

Warren Hudson, Wells’ self-described “best friend,” who was among those on the fateful Fourth of July boat trip before the teen went missing ... says the rumors he was involved with Wells' death are crushing.

“It’s a sick world we’re living in,” he told the New York Post. “It’s terrible. Nolan was my best friend.

Nolan says ... “There’s no facts out, just a lot of rumors. That’s just how the internet is today. That’s really it, it’s horrible.”

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

As you know, Nolan disappeared after those friends left, and his body was found July 6 on the Horn Island shoreline. No witnesses have, at least publicly, reported seeing him after 4:30 PM on July 4.

Nolan's family is conducting its own investigation into the 18-year-old's mysterious death ... including ordering an independent autopsy.

Play video content Video: Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $50K Rewards for Information in Nolan Wells Death WLOX