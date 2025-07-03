Hot Dog Champ Patrick Bertoletti Aiming to Eat 60 Hot Dogs in 2025 Contest

Play video content TMZSports.com

Patrick Bertoletti is looking to build off the 58 hot dogs and buns he downed en route to winning his first-ever Mustard Belt at the Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest last year ... with the champ telling TMZ Sports he hopes to eclipse 60 tube steaks this July 4!!

We spoke with Bertoletti ahead of his title defense at Coney Island ... and while he does feel anxious -- he says it's giving him energy and more drive to get the job done.

Bertoletti's main goal is improving his number from last year, saying entering the 60 range "would be great."

Joey Chestnut -- the eating G.O.A.T. and Bertoletti's good buddy -- announced his return to the Independence Day extravaganza a few weeks ago ... and he has his own goal -- 80 glizzies.

Despite the challenge, PB says having Jaws' back adds to the motivation.

"I'll be eating next to him and he's crazy fast out of the gate," he said. "That's just extra motivation and drive. A lot of times in these events, you just kind of lose focus."

Play video content TMZSports.com

"If you have somebody like that next to you pushing the pace, you're gonna be less in your head thinking about what you're doing and you're just gonna be focusing on keeping up with him."

While most people expect Chestnut to come back and devour the competition ... Bertoletti isn't listening to the outside noise -- saying he doesn't care what people think.

"Anything's possible," he said. "I'm done caring about what the internet, people, or trolls think."

Play video content TMZSports.com