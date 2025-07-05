Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Superstar Singer Is!

By TMZ Staff
Published
070225_guess_who_katy_perry_kal_v2 2019
GUESS THE FIERY STAR!!!
It's the 4th of July weekend -- and this star's shining brighter than a "Firework!"

This Santa Barbara-born singer was just another one of the "California Gurls" when she shot to superstardom in the late 2000s with a string of tracks that rocketed her into the stratosphere -- which she actually passed through on a Blue Origin flight with Lauren Sanchez!

And here's another hint ... she also had a long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom, but it looks like their romance is pushing "Daisies!"

Can you guess who this is?

