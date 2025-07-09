Guess Which Reality TV Star Hit the Bahamas in Her Teeny Tiny Bikini?!
Guess The Reality TV Star In These Bahamas Hot Shots!
Published
We've made it to Wednesday, so here's a lil' sweet treat to get you goin' for the rest of the week! Can you guess which Georgia peach put her bikini bod on blast in the Bahamas with these eye-popping hot shots?!
She may have grown up in Atlanta, but just like her famous mama, she's bringin' the reality TV drama to the Big Apple.
Check out the gallery and see who's rockin' this sexy swimwear!