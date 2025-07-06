Guess Who This Competitive Eater Is!

Play video content TMZ.com

It's that time of the year, when a select few extraordinary men and women take part in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest -- and we wanna know if you can figure out the identity of this competitive eating champion!

This dude's made a name for himself by scarfing down dozens of franks in Coney Island, NY nearly every Independence Day while taking on competitors like Takeru Kobayashi and Matt Stonie, and he's set plenty of records in the process!

Although he sat out in 2024, this glizzy gladiator's still hungry for success -- and he's dominated plenty of other eating contests around the country!