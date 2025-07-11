Beyoncé, Austin Mahone, Audrina Patridge Sippin' Slurpees ... Happy 7-11!

Still feeling the patriotic vibes after the 4th? Keep the red, white, and brain freeze going -- it’s National Slurpee Day, and the stars are sipping in the spirit!

Catch the pics -- Queen Bey herself is chugging that frozen glory straight from 7-Eleven, which BTW is turning a cool 98 this year.

Austin Mahone’s also riding the wave -- cooling off with the iconic sip of summer like a true pro.