Beyoncé, Austin Mahone, Audrina Patridge Sippin' Slurpees ... Happy 7-11!
Still feeling the patriotic vibes after the 4th? Keep the red, white, and brain freeze going -- it’s National Slurpee Day, and the stars are sipping in the spirit!
Catch the pics -- Queen Bey herself is chugging that frozen glory straight from 7-Eleven, which BTW is turning a cool 98 this year.
Austin Mahone’s also riding the wave -- cooling off with the iconic sip of summer like a true pro.
Audrina Patridge made it a whole moment -- and she’s not alone. A bunch of celebs joined the Slurpee party too ... check out the gallery!