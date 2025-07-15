NYC Subway Platform Flooded Amid Deluge of Heavy Rain, Caught on Camera

Play video content Storyful

New York has been hit with major flash flooding this week -- and social media videos are showing straight-up apocalyptic scenes, with the city's public transport system getting deluged as the city was pummeled by relentless rain Monday night.

Check it out -- gallons of water flooding the platform at one NYC stop, drowning it while commuters are trapped inside the train ... a haunting scene straight out of a disaster movie.

In the video footage, you can see passengers watching helplessly from inside, with some even kneeling on their seats to avoid the water creeping in uner the doors ... as the conductor tells them he can't open the doors out of caution.

It all kicked off last night, with major flash-flooding sweeping Manhattan. Some areas saw up to 7 inches of rain, causing major flight delays, shutting down multiple train lines, and turning NYC streets into rivers.