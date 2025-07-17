These Are Kyle Richards' Summer Travel Essentials

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You may not be jetting to Bora Bora with the cast of Real Housewives this summer ... but that doesn’t mean you can't travel like a star!

Kyle Richards has rounded up all of her must-haves for summer travel, whether you're just taking a staycation or heading around the globe. As a packing pro, Kyle's got everything to keep your luggage organized and your clothing wrinkle-free and camera ready. Plus, she'll have you stocked up on essentials like travel sized skincare and airplane essentials.

Make sure to check out all of her picks on her Amazon Storefront!

When you’re busy jetting around the world like Kyle, this Anker Power Bank is an absolute necessity.

After long days of snapping selfies and uploading Instagram stories to make your friends jealous, your phone is definitely going to need a recharge. Even if you're laying on the beach or in the middle of a guided tour, this charger has got your back with two full charge cycles ready to go.

The SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Jet Set Trio has got you covered when you’re on the go! The handy travel kit includes their famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream as well as the Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist…all your favorite products in travel sizes, so you know you’ll always have them by your side.

“The scent of this is so amazing. That’s why everyone was going so crazy about it. It really does smell so amazing…it feels like I’m already on vacation,” Kyle said during her Amazon live stream.

One of Kyle’s most important travel essentials? This G3 Portable Steamer. Even on vacation, you want to look your best … which means not stepping out in all those clothes that got wrinkled in your suitcase.

For Kyle, pulling out this small steamer has been a lot easier than finding an ironing board while she’s on the go, meaning she can always guarantee her clothes will be in pristine condition and camera ready.

Everyone knows that it’s not easy to catch some Zs on a long flight…but the napfun Neck Pillow may just make it a little more comfortable.

This durable travel pillow is crafted from high quality memory foam and breathable fabric that’ll keep you cool all flight long. Plus, it provides all around support, meaning your head won’t fall forward or sway from side to side ... and you won’t wake up with neck pain.

Never lose a piece of luggage (or your purse) again! With the Apple AirTag, you can conveniently pop one of these trackers right into your suitcase and follow along on its journey through your Find My app.

Now, if your luggage gets stuck on a layover, you’ll know exactly where it is and won’t have to worry about tracking it down. AirTags work for all your other belongings too…so you can keep track of everything from your passport to your keys.

Another way to track your bag? The TopMade Smart Luggage Tag … no AirTag needed.

Disguise your suitcase tracker as a luggage tag and get real-time updates about your belongings’ whereabouts. The long-lasting battery can maintain a charge for up to six months, meaning you’ll never have to worry about it dying if your suitcase gets lost.

Packing has never been so easy with these Compression Packing Cubes. Keep your luggage clutter-free by organizing all your belongings in these convenient bags which use an extra outer zipper to reduce bulk and create more space.

They’re available in a variety of sizes and can accommodate everything from bulky coats to delicate tops. Plus, it also comes with a hanging toiletry bag, shoe bag, machine-washable laundry bag, and versatile pouch

“I never used to use these and now I can’t live without them! Once you start using the packing cubes, you can never not use them,” Kyle shared on her Amazon live stream.

