Lakers' Darius Bazley Suffers Gruesome Knee Injury ... In Summer League Game

Lakers forward Darius Bazley sustained what appeared to be a serious knee injury on Thursday night ... and, warning, video of the play is tough to watch.

Bazley got hurt in the second quarter of Los Angeles' Summer League matchup with Boston ... when he tried to drive by a defender on his way to the basket.

Video replays showed that as he inched closer to the key, his right knee gave out on him ... and twisted in a way legs shouldn't.

He immediately hit the Thomas & Mack Center floor in pain ... and after lying on the ground for several minutes, he was eventually taken off the hardwood in a wheelchair.

So far, no update from the Lakers on his condition.

Bazley entered the NBA in 2019, when he was the Utah Jazz's No. 23 overall pick. He went on to log minutes for OKC, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Utah ... averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His last regular season NBA game action came in 2023-24.