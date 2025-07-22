Little Leaguer Suspended For Bat-Flipping Celebration Sues To Overturn Ban

Play video content

The parent of a Little Leaguer who's been barred from participating in a huge game this week is now suing the youth baseball org. on behalf of his son in an effort to overturn the ban.

The minor's suspension stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 16 ... during a Little League Baseball Tournament Section 4 New Jersey Championship game between Haddonfield Little League and Harrison Township.

According to the suit, in the sixth inning, Joseph Rocco's son -- ID'ed as "M.R." -- hit a home run to center field for Haddonfield ... and he celebrated by tossing his bat into the air.

Initially, the home plate ump actually attempted to disallow the dinger due to the celebration ... but a short time later, officials overruled the official and allowed the blast to stand ... but they did allow the ump to eject M.R. from the game.

Due to LL rules, the decision meant M.R. would have to sit out of Haddonfield's huge game against Elmora on Thursday ... something Rocco adamantly believes should not happen.

In his suit -- which was filed in New Jersey on Tuesday -- the minor's father said there was no warning given that a bat flip could result in such a punishment. He also stated umpires never explained the consequences of their ruling.

Furthermore, Rocco pointed to multiple prior incidents where Little Leaguers were not only not punished for bat flips -- but were actually celebrated!

Rocco is asking a judge to prevent the league from enforcing the ban, adding in a conversation with TMZ Sports that he and his boy have been "devastated" by the situation.