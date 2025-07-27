'Fantastic Four' Casts Through The Years

Check Out The Casts Of The 'Fantastic Four' Movies Through The Years!

We're all pretty pumped to see Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and The Thing take on Galactus in the "Fantastic Four: First Steps" ... but not all of the group's movies have been exactly marvelous.

Way back in the aughts, we saw the Marvel team -- including a pre-Captain America Chris Evans -- head to the big screen in 2005, and although the first one was received well enough, its 2007 sequel didn't exactly impress studio execs, and the group was shelved.

The Fantastic Four were brought back for another round in 2015, but after the movie tanked with both critics and audience, they were quickly pushed into the background as the MCU grew in popularity.