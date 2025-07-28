Fantastic Four Merch You Can Take Home Now!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps taking the top spot at the box office ... it's time to bring the MCU's newest family home with some super superhero merch.

Whether you're looking for something celebrating Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman Sue Storm ... or the fiery Human Torch and The Thing ... we've got your covered, on everything from LEGO kits to cool clothes, bedding and more!

Let's start off with merch of galactic proportions ... specifically, this LEGO Marvel Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure!

It's the battle you've been waiting for! Galactus is here in all of his LEGO glory ... large enough to take on the Fantastic Four and then some!

This set comes with a large, comic-accurate Galactus and four traditionally-sized LEGO versions of Sue Storm, Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm ... so you can replay the finale showdown over and over, until the movie hits home video or Disney+!

If your kids are dreaming of the MCU after the latest movie, then why not get them this Jay Franco Kids Comforter Set?!

The set includes soft brushed microfiber comforter, one sham, one pillowcase, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, all featuring the titular superheroes in a retro style.

Want even more pillow options? Try out the Retro Icons Throw Pillow and Words & Icons Throw Pillow ... both sold separately!

Next up, get your hands on these special action figures, each tailored to the specific powers of the iconic Superhero quartet!

There's this Mister Fantastic Action Figure, with detachable hands that can be replaced with fully elongated arms replicating his quintessential stretching powers. Then there's this Invisible Woman Action Figure, also with detachable hands that can be replaced with fists or a forcefield!

There's also this Silver Surfer Action Figure, complete with the character, the surfboard she floats around on, detachable hands that are either opened or closed fists, and a sick wall of fire piece to make the whole thing come alive with explosive power!

And finally, the Human Torch Action Figure has gotta get some love too. While you could get the regular Johnny Storm with some cool fire fists, you can also heat things up with the full-body fire form in all of its blazing magnificence!

Join the team of fantastic superheroes with these neat tops!

First, there's this Clobberin' Time T-Shirt, obviously a signature of Ben Grimm. It's available in almost every color you like, with The Thing's iconic phrase written in Fantastic Four baby blue and the O replaced with the character's rocky fist.

For the ladies out there, check out this Her Universe Sue Storm Uniform Girls Sweater, a comfy version of the super-suits that you'll see featured in the film.

And for the fellas, the Our Universe Logo Uniform Jacket is your alternative. It'll make for a cute pairing with your sister - Like Sue and Johnny Storm - or your girlfriend, like Sue and Reed Richards!

For your comic book aficionados-in-training out there, this Fantastic Four: My Mighty Marvel First Book is perfect.

The book is nice and easy to follow and read, with pictures dominating the page and very little text. You will get the backstories and a good look at all four of the heroes' superpowers, featuring art from Jack Kirby!

Another reading alternative is the A Family (Anti)Matter Book!

Take another opportunity to dive into the world of the Fantastic Four, with this charming and cute book dominated centered on another adventure with the Storm siblings, Mr. Fantastic, and The Thing!