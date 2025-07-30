Keanu Reeves Gets His Stolen Jewelry Back from Chilean Authorities

Keanu Reeves must be singing the praises of the Chilean authorities ... 'cause they're returning his expensive watches stolen from his Los Angeles home years ago.

Officials in Santiago, Chile, made the big announcement about Keanu's 6 watches, including a Rolex worth $9,500, after the timepieces were swiped from his Hollywood Hills estate in December 2023.

The officials said they turned over the $125,000 worth of jewelry to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is now making arrangements to give the items back to the actor.

Months ago, Chilean police launched an operation with the FBI to take down a South American-based burglary crew targeting the homes of famous celebrities such as Reeves and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Keanu such a generous man, he gifted his entire crew with watches as a wrap up presents. 📸jeremy skillz #keanureeves pic.twitter.com/Rl5oIrPMd8 — 🧘🏻‍♀️ K A L L E🧍🏻‍♀️💕🎀 (@kallewickans) October 24, 2021 @kallewickans

They conducted raids of houses in Santiago and recovered Reeves' watches, as well as stolen cars, iPhones and designer purses.

Meanwhile, another high-profile American -- Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem -- flew into the Chilean capital to meet with local officials about the transnational burglary crew and other issues.

Back in April, Noem was robbed of her pocketbook by a Chilean national at a Washington D.C. restaurant.