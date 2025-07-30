Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Keanu Reeves Gets His Stolen Jewelry Back from Chilean Authorities

Keanu Reeves I'm Getting Back My Stolen Watches ... Thanks Chile!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
keanu reaves getty 1
Getty Composite

Keanu Reeves must be singing the praises of the Chilean authorities ... 'cause they're returning his expensive watches stolen from his Los Angeles home years ago.

Officials in Santiago, Chile, made the big announcement about Keanu's 6 watches, including a Rolex worth $9,500, after the timepieces were swiped from his Hollywood Hills estate in December 2023.

keanu reeves rolex
Instagram/@bruceleeconcepcion

The officials said they turned over the $125,000 worth of jewelry to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is now making arrangements to give the items back to the actor.

Months ago, Chilean police launched an operation with the FBI to take down a South American-based burglary crew targeting the homes of famous celebrities such as Reeves and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

They conducted raids of houses in Santiago and recovered Reeves' watches, as well as stolen cars, iPhones and designer purses.

Meanwhile, another high-profile American -- Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem -- flew into the Chilean capital to meet with local officials about the transnational burglary crew and other issues.

Keanu Reeves attends the
Getty

Back in April, Noem was robbed of her pocketbook by a Chilean national at a Washington D.C. restaurant.

No one's safe from these thieves!