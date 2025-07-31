TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you think on screen drama can be wild ... just wait until you hear what's going on behind the scenes.

From reality show personalities to primetime legends, television stars are dishing the unfiltered, uncut truth about their lives in juicy memoirs that you don't want to miss.

And if flipping pages isn't your thing, you can sign up for Audible through your Amazon account. Members can choose 1 bestseller or new release each month -- theirs to keep, plus listen all they want to thousands of included audiobooks, podcasts, and Originals.

Prime members can enjoy 3 months of Audible absolutely FREE.

If you're looking for drama, Scheana Shay's recent release, My Good Side: A Memoir, is definitely going to come through. She dished on all of her ups and downs, including her husband Brock Davies' secret affair, as well as her own affair with Eddie Cibrian when she first moved to Hollywood.

Scheana even spilled on her romance with John Mayer -- and his alleged love of phone sex. Sexy, steamy, and controversial, this memoir is definitely a page-turner and a must-read for Vanderpump Rules fans.

Parvati Shallow is telling all in her memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Claim My Power. The Survivor alumni, considered to be one of the all-time best players and winner of Survivor: Micronesia back in 2008, is sharing her truth in her bold, eye-opening memoir about survival, trauma, and healing.

Beginning with her childhood living in a Florida commune run by a tyrannical female guru and taking fans along for the journey that landed her a role on Survivor, Parvati opened up about how she turned the most painful moments in her life into a path of empowerment in this touching memoir.

America’s Next Top Model fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at Tyra Bank’s controversial reality competition show. Sarah Hartshorne, who took part in cycle 9 back in 2007, is answering all the questions fans have been asking for years in her new book, You Wanna Be on Top? A Memoir of Makeovers, Manipulation, and Not Becoming America’s Next Top Model.

Sarah dished all the details about her experience, from the questionable photo shoots to the “model house” teeming with hidden cameras. And, of course, she covered all the drama concocted by producers…as well as the increasing focus on her weight and her place in the modeling industry, which eventually led to her shocking elimination.

Before we had the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, we had Sister Wives…and star Christine Brown Woolley is now telling all in her candid memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom. The book follows Christine’s entire journey, from her upbringing in a polygamist family to her decision to enter a plural marriage herself, becoming ex-husband Kody Brown’s third wife.

But beyond Coyote Pass, Christine is now sharing how she made the decision to leave behind “the only life she’s known” and carve out her own path outside of being a sister wife. Moving, genuine, and insightful, any TLC fan is gonna want to read this book.

Charlie Sheen just announced the upcoming release of his tell-all autobiography, The Book of Sheen: A Memoir, now available for preorder. The unfiltered book marks the first time that Charlie will share his extraordinary life story…a tale that he admits he shouldn’t even be alive to tell.

The iconic actor is set to begin with his childhood as the son of actor Martin Sheen, growing up on film sets all over the world. The memoir will also take readers on Charlie’s journey from making home movies to his breakthrough roles in the 1980s and his downfall in the early 2000s. Now sober, Charlie is ready to deliver a clear-eyed narrative of his life story…with tales that fans won’t believe are true.

Mariska Hargitay may be known for her role on Law & Order, but My Mom Jayne: Mariska Hargitay Search for the Truth Behind Her Mother’s Life and Story focuses on her relationship with her late mother Jayne Mansfield. Released in conjunction with the HBO documentary, Mariska unravels the mysteries, myths, and heartfelt truths surrounding her mother, a dazzling icon in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Mariska uncovers her mother’s incredible story, one filled with layers of love, loss, resilience, and courage that shaped Jayne’s life.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!