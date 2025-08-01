Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gary Busey Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault at New Jersey Horror Convention

Gary Busey’s backpedaling fast -- after flat-out denying he groped a woman at a horror convention three years earlier, he’s now pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The actor admitted to Judge Gwendolyn Blue during a virtual court appearance that it wasn't an accidental touching -- the bombshell confession comes after he was accused of groping a couple female fans at Monster-Mania Con at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden, NJ, in August '22.

Busey’s looking at one to five years of probation and some hefty fines. Sentencing is set for next month in another virtual hearing.

However, the rest got wiped -- prosecutors agreed to drop the other charges, including three more counts of criminal sexual contact and one attempted count. The hearing came with a bit of tension, BTW ... as Busey got scolded for cracking open a drink while on camera.

Shortly after TMZ broke the story back in 2022, Gary swore he didn’t touch anyone.

We reported cops were called to the Jersey hotel after two women accused the actor of groping them during photo ops at Monster-Mania Con. One said Busey got in her face, made a gross comment about her chest, and even tried to unhook her bra. Another claimed he grabbed her butt.

And it didn’t stop there -- the next day, a man called police, saying Busey also assaulted his daughter at the same event ... she says he grabbed her butt too.

