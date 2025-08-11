Fresh-Faced Stars For National Face Mask Day!

Skincare essentials are all the rage these days, and if A-list stars are masking up in their finest face masks, there must be something to be said for these beauty products!

Celebs like Joe Jonas are masking their way to better skin, and Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain were getting ready to glow and conquer the world with a skincare selfie ...

And before newly engaged couple Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley say "I do," they're implementing face masks into their wedding-prep beauty routines ...