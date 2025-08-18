Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles Throws Bat At Pitcher During Game, Wild Video

Victor Robles -- a Seattle Mariners outfielder -- got thrown out of a minor league game after hurling a bat at a pitcher ... and the video is wild.

Robles is at the plate, when Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes fires a high and inside pitch, almost hitting him.

He immediately loses it ... grabbing his bat up off the ground and launching it at Estes, as his helmet flies off his head. The umpire immediately ejects him from the game.

Robles didn't seem to care ... walking towards the mound before suddenly charging at Estes, and was held back by the umpire and his teammates.

It didn't end there ... while inside the dugout, Robles snatches a box of snacks and chucks it onto the field, spilling everywhere.

The 28-year-old is currently playing for the Mariners' Triple-A team, the Tacoma Rainiers, as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Robles later issued an apology on social media ... saying a number of off-field issues led to the outburst. He explains that coming off a long rehab and being away from the game has been "physically and mentally challenging," in addition to "the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard."