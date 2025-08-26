Can You Guess This Incredible Celebrity Body Transformation?!
Guess The Incredible Celebrity Body Transformation!
Published
Can you guess which Hollywood hottie put his rock-solid summer bod on full display in this eye-popping transformation pic?! He was definitely a hunk from the jump, but now he's totes ripped n' shredded ...
He's starred in rom-com films like the 'To All the Boys' franchise and "The Perfect Date" alongside Camila Mendes.
If you don't
know Noah who this star is, just look a lil' harder 😉!