Sandy Beach Buns Guess Who for National Beach Day!
Sandy Buns On The Beach Guess Who!
Published
There's nowhere better to be in the summer than the shore -- and we think these sandy beach buns are the only thing hotter than the weather!
We've got plenty of cheeky snaps laid out in this gallery ... and we think you oughta try to figure out who these buns belong to! Just make sure you've got something cool nearby, because we can guarantee it's gonna get really, really hot!
It's just like the old song goes ... don't want none unless you got buns, honey!