See What The Cast Of 'Bring It On' Looked Like Then ... And Now!

Check Out What The 'Bring It On' Cast Looks Like 25 Years After Its Debut!

Okay, not to make you feel old or anything, but "Bring It On" was released 25 years ago ... and we're marking the occasion by showing you what its stars looked like then and now!

We think the hit cheerleading flick, which starred celebs like Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, holds up a quarter-century after its debut, especially when you consider all the iconic quotes -- and spirit fingers -- it packed into 98 minutes of runtime.