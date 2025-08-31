Guess Who This Proud Sports Dad Is!
2023
College football season just kicked off, folks, and we wanna know if you can guess who this proud sports dad is!
Although this celeb might not have had time on the gridiron like his brothers Peyton or Eli, he's still been involved in the world of football as a pre-game host on "Fox NFL Kickoff," where he's been a contributor for almost a decade.
And you gotta imagine he's still got plenty of interest in college sports -- especially since his son Arch is playing quarterback for the University of Texas at Austin!