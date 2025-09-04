Babes In Jerseys -- Touchdown!
Babes In NFL Jerseys It's Game Time Baby 🏈!!!
Published
We are kickin' off the 2025 NFL season with all of these sexy supporters sportin' jerseys ... Say less!
Stars like SZA are ready to score a touchdown on football Sundays -- both with her fierce frontside and bodacious backside -- and Latto is willing and ready to get after it with a "look back at it" selfie!
Oh, and here's a lucky bum shot of Danish model Josephine Skriver -- we're sure it'll live rent-free in your head for the day 😘!
Check out our gallery 'cuz there's a whole roster of celebs cheerin' on their fave teams ... It's a total score!