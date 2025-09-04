Pink's Daughter Looks All Grown Up on First Day of High School

Looks Just Like Her Mom!!!

Pink's daughter Willow is all grown up and heading to high school ... her dad, Carey Hart, shared a glimpse of the teen's big milestone Thursday.

The motocross star posted on Instagram to commemorate Willow's first day of high school ... and the kiddo looks just like her mom.

Take a peep at the pic ... Willow is practically Pink's mini-me as she poses with a short bob, a pink crop top, and blue jeans. Willow even has the same beauty mark as Pink, which is featured prominently in the sweet snap.

It didn't take long for fans to sound off on Willow's glow-up, with many remembering WH as the young little one who joined her mom for a cover of "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman."

Carey was similarly in disbelief at how much Willow's shot up in recent years, praising the teen's Broadway dreams and expressing just how "proud" he is of her.

Carey also shouted out his 8-year-old son Jameson ... who he begged not to "eat too much glue" on his first day back to school.

Pink and Carey, who've been married since 2006, welcomed Willow into the world in 2011 ... later explaining they named the little one after a willow tree from the pop star's childhood.

Jameson arrived several years later in 2016 ... but the boozy moniker is actually a tribute to her dad, James, and brother, Jason.