P!nk's Manager and Crew Survive Fiery Crash Landing in Denmark

P!nk's manager and crew are lucky to be alive after their private jet crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark hours after leaving her show in Norway.

The scary incident went down in the early hours Tuesday at the Aarhus Airport, when the plane apparently missed the runway and crashed into the turf beside it.

P!nk's manager and other members of her tour team were among the 10 aboard the Cessna 560XL. They were coming from her concert in Oslo Monday night, on their way to Denmark to prepare for her next tour stop.

Thankfully, everyone on the jet escaped without injuries. They were taken to a nearby hotel for the night. P!nk was not on the flight.

It's not yet known what caused the crash landing, but the plane reportedly caught fire as it was making its final descent at 12:38 AM. Danish air crash authorities are investigating.

