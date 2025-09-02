Hollywood Heads Back to School With Precious Pics!
Famous Kids And 'Rents ... Back To School And Ready To Rule!
The new school year has commenced and the celebs are time-stamping their young'uns heading off for the first day ... Well-earned, we're givin' out straight-A's for the precious pics!
Just before the school bell rang, Gabrielle Union snapped a cute pic with her 1st-grader Kaavia James Union Wade, Teddi Mellencamp sent her daughter Dove off with a big ol' hug, and singer Ne-Yo held on tight to his lil' ones ...
The college kids were also dropped off on the 'Gram -- seen here with Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dropping off their 18-year-old son Sasha at college ...
Dressing cool for school, Usher amped up the school year with his mighty crew, while of course reppin' the Atlanta Falcon's ... "Yeah!"
It's a new year, and new beginnings ... Check out our gallery and see all the famous kids and parents heading back for the 2025-2026 school year ...
Happy back to school, y'all!