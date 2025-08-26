Celebs Cuddling Dogs for International Dog Day ... Ruff Life!

Kick off International Dog day with your paws up and chow down on these precious pics ... Life may be ruff at times, but the celebs are here with feel-good vibes and their four-legged friends ... They're furrever loyal!

It's a dog's life and Reese Witherspoon and Rob Lowe are just here for the snuggles, while Millie Bobby Brown took a snooze with her paw-tner in crime!

Chrissy Teigen had a paw-ty in the sheets and snapped a cutesy shot with her adorable pup ...

And all roads Rhodes lead to pure bliss with Hailey Bieber who loved on her furry child ...