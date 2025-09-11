Chanel West Coast, Dom Fenison Throw Joint Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Play video content TMZ.com

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison celebrated their respective birthdays in style ... putting their love front and center at a joint bash attended by their celeb friends.

Check it out ... Chanel and Dom are serenaded with the "Happy Birthday" tune while waiting to blow out the candles on their shared birthday cake ... looking as in love as ever.

Though the celebratory dessert may've been more for Chanel, as it featured a shirtless Dom on the icing. We'd take a slice of that cake ... but we digress!!!

The party, which was held at The Roxy's On the Rox bar on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, was attended by an array of CWC and DF's famous pals ... including Tara Reid, Trinidad James, Kendra Wilkinson, Sean Stewart and Jaime King, among others.

The evening was hosted by Judah Johnson and DJ Pookie Djing ...who made sure Chanel, Dom, and the celeb guests were entertained well into the night. They host a weekly exclusive party called Casablanca Karaoke every Tuesday night.

It isn't surprising that the twosome -- who share daughter Bowie Breeze -- chose to ring in their birthdays together, either ... as Chanel just turned 31 back on Sept. 1 and Dom is set to turn 33 on Sept. 13.