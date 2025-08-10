Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chanel West Coast Rides Mechanical Bull on 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

'TMZ After Dark' Tour Chanel West Coast Rides the Bus and a Mechanical Bull!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
081025_tmz_after_dark_tour_CWC_kal_v2
LIFE OF THE PARTY
TMZ.com

Chanel West Coast brought the cowgirl spirit to the "TMZ After Dark" tour ... singing a couple of country tracks for riders and jumping on a mechanical bull!

We've expanded the dates for our newest tour because of popular demand ... and, every celeb in Los Angeles wants a chance to host the event -- with Chanel taking her turn Saturday night.

Check out the video ... the former "Ridiculousness" personality leads the group in song, encourages them to shout out a famous phrase from "Star Wars" and even leads them in a hyped rendition of Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Plus, she showed no fear while hopping up on the mechanical bull at Saddle Ranch ... whipping around on the back of the metal beast.

081025_tmz_after_dark_tour_song_kal_v1
PRIVATE SHOW ON WHEELS!!!
TMZ.com

Chanel also put on an impromptu concert for the riders on the bus ... giving them more than they bargained for in the best way!

080925_tmz_tour_after_dark_jerry_kal
TWERKIN' ON THE TOUR
TMZ.com

While Chanel hosted last night, Jerry O'Connell was on the bus Friday ... and, he gave us a full rundown on his favorite parts of the new tour.

So toss on your cowboy boots, grab a drink and book your tickets at TMZTour.com!

