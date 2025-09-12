Billy Zane Loved Reconnecting With 'Titanic' Costar Leonardo DiCaprio

Play video content BACKGRID

Billy Zane and Leonardo DiCaprio recently reconnected for a mini "Titanic" reunion ... and BZ says the moment that whipped fans into frenzy felt like old times.

A camera caught up with Billy at LAX on Thursday night ... and of course, he was asked about catching up with Leo the other day at the premiere of his latest movie, "One Battle After Another."

As you can see ... Billy enjoyed every moment and it sure sounds like no time passed for the pair as they chopped it up outside the famed TCL Chinese Theatre -- 28 years after starring together in 'Titanic.'

Of course ... Billy has been busy with his own project, "Waltzing with Brando" ... and he's already getting some Oscar buzz for his portrayal of the Hollywood legend.

BZ was asked about Marlon being one of the first actors to really put himself front and center when getting involved with social causes ... and Billy talks about why that was so commendable.