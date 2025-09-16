Donald Trump Sues The New York Times for $15 Billion for Defamation, Libel

President Donald Trump has sued The New York Times for $15 billion ... alleging they defamed him while serving as "a full-throated mouthpiece of the Democrat Party" during the 2024 election.

The suit, obtained by TMZ, was filed in Florida on Monday and also claims "industrial-scale" libel, slamming the NYT as a "leading, and unapologetic, purveyor of falsehoods against President Trump on the legacy media landscape."

Trump names several articles -- including the Times' "deranged endorsement of Kamala Harris" -- plus a book written by two of the publication’s journalists, "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success" -- ahead of the election as supporting evidence for the revered company "engaging in election interference."

He additionally accuses the Times of targeting his time on "The Apprentice" to further mess with the election and therefore "betraying journalistic standards to push a fake story helpful to the Democrats at any cost."

He's asking for $15 billion in compensatory damages due to his reputation being damaged, plus punitive damages "in an amount to be determined upon trial of this action" and legal fees.

Trump ripped the NYT in a statement shared on Truth Social announcing the filing of his lawsuit, saying it was a "Great Honor" as he claimed they "practiced this longterm INTENT and pattern of abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal."

He also celebrated his past successful lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos, which was settled for $15 million, and his legal action against Paramount over its "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris that was settled for $16 million.