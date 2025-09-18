Jayda Cheaves Babe of the Week With Curves and Stripes for Days!

There's a reason influencer Jayda Cheaves has millions on millions of followers on Instagram ... just check out these hot shots, influencing her peeps with her bodacious bod on blast!

Here's the 4-1-1 ... The Georgia peach -- also known for reality TV appearances on BET's "The Impact: Atlanta" -- is still making an impact with her fashion sense ... and clothing that hugs her hourglass figure in all the right spots!

The 27-year-old -- who's gearing up for her 28th bday -- has leveraged her social media skills into the business-savvy lady she is, and recently shared this top-notch photoshoot ... and these photos are just too dang hot!