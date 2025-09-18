Kripke On 'The Big Bang Theory' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and comedian John Ross Bowie was in his late 30s when he played Barry Kripke -- the cocky physicist and theorist with a speech impediment -- in the sitcom series "The Big Bang Theory" back in 2009.

Bowie was part of an ensemble cast including Jim Parsons as the self-entitled and cocky theoretical physicist, Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Sheldon's nerdy roommate -- easy to get along with, Leonard Hofstadter, and Kaley Cuoco as the hot girl next door and Leonard's love interest, Penny.