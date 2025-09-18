Kripke On 'The Big Bang Theory' 'Memba Him?!
American actor and comedian John Ross Bowie was in his late 30s when he played Barry Kripke -- the cocky physicist and theorist with a speech impediment -- in the sitcom series "The Big Bang Theory" back in 2009.
Bowie was part of an ensemble cast including Jim Parsons as the self-entitled and cocky theoretical physicist, Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Sheldon's nerdy roommate -- easy to get along with, Leonard Hofstadter, and Kaley Cuoco as the hot girl next door and Leonard's love interest, Penny.
Bowie is also known for playing Jimmy DiMeo on "Speechless."