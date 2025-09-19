Singer Morrissey Cancels Shows After Online Death Threat

British singer Morrissey has canceled 2 upcoming shows over concerns for his safety ... reportedly a death threat.

The artist announced the news on social media Friday, telling fans this weekend's concerts -- one in Connecticut on Friday and one in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday -- were axed "due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band."

The online death threat came from a 26-year-old Ottawa man before Morrissey's Sept. 12 show in the city, CBS News reports. The individual has been charged in connection with the threat, according to the outlet.

MGM Music Hall in Boston, where the former The Smiths frontman was set to play, shared details on Instagram Friday, penning ... "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow's engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been cancelled."