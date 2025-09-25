Winnie Harlow Heats Up in the Sauna!

Winnie Harlow hit the sauna for a quick sweat-sesh ... and we're slipping out of our seats!!!

When she's not owning the covers of magazines like Vogue, Elle and Cosmo, she tends to get naughty yachty on a boat with her ballin' bae, fiancé Kyle Kuzma! But today's about detoxing ... and we're definitely re-toxing with this turnt up shot!