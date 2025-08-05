Winnie Harlow Twerks In Tiny Bikini On Yacht

Play video content Instagram/@winnieharlow

Winnie Harlow's booty wasn't the only thing on display -- her Caribbean roots were, too -- the super hot model, after questioning if she lost her rhythm, twerked at sea in a teeny bikini, proving she hasn't lost her touch!

Harlow, 31, whose ancestry traces back to Jamaica, shared the footage with her 10+ million followers on Instagram, explaining she had to test out her Caribbean dance moves after months dancing to EDM music.

"Danced to so much untz untz this summer had to see if my ancestors still live in me," Harlow wrote on Monday.

In the clip, the model, with ass-ets on full display, twerked to "Tshwala Bam," as another woman danced along, too.

And, Winnie knew she killed it ... "Update: they’re alive and well 🤭🙏🏽."

Harlow has been livin' the yacht life of late. She recently celebrated fiancé, NBA star Kyle Kuzma's 30th birthday on a boat.

Kuzma -- who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this year -- proposed to Harlow in February. The couple dated on and off since 2020.