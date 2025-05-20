Winnie Harlow's Lil' Black Bikini Selfies on the Beach

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Winnie Harlow's Black Bikini Beach Selfies
Winnie Harlow sure knows how to turn up the temps -- the Canadian model recently hit the beach in a revealing black bikini!

Since her 2014 run on "America's Next Top Model," Winnie's been in the spotlight for more than a decade and somehow gets hotter by the minute!

0520-winnie-harlow-black-bikini-beach-selfies-sub1_720

The 30-year-old showcased a series of snaps on her socials -- Here's a glorious selfie of Winnie's lil' bikini, which she paired with some cool specs and necklaces.

Check out our photo gallery to see all the hot beach pics!

