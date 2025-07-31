Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Winnie Harlow Stuns In Bikini On Yacht With Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are making sure their birthday festivities don't come and go in just a day -- the engaged couple is keeping the vibes going on a fancy yacht in the Mediterranean!!

The 30-year-old NBA hooper -- whose special day was on the 24th -- was spotted out on the water with his model fiancée this week ... and it sure seemed like a joint celebration, as she blew out 31 candles on the 27th.

The pair appeared to be as happy as they could be aboard the boat with friends near Formentera ... and Harlow didn't shy away from putting her incredible figure on display with a bikini.

There were plenty of activities, too ... as Harlow took advantage of a handheld jetski throughout the day before rinsing off on the deck.

Kuzma soaked in the views ... lounging around as he watched his future Mrs. do her thing.

Naturally, there was plenty of PDA ... with Kuz grabbing Harlow's hips and giving her a kiss on the head at one point as well.

Harlow and Kuz really let loose during the trip -- even showing off their dance moves, as the former showed off her twerking skills!!

The couple doesn't have just birthdays to be happy about -- they're also still riding high off their engagement back in February.

Kuz and Harlow sparked their romance during the pandemic back in 2020 -- and needless to say, they're good as ever.

Unfortunately for the lovebirds, the Milwaukee Bucks forward will have to get back to work soon -- the NBA season will be here before they know it!!

