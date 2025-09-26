Maksim Chmerkovskiy Walks Back Alix Earle 'DWTS' Criticism

Play video content TMZ.com

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is doing some of his own verbal dance moves, walking back comments he made about his brother's "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Alix Earle.

Maksim tells TMZ ... his prior criticisms of the Alix not putting enough emotion into her initial performance this season, thereby hindering the couple's performance, were premature ... 'cause she kicked ass the next time out!

We got 'DWTS' icon on Thursday in Calabasas, California, where he hosted a party for his Tetya KAPA Napa Valley Vodka ... and he shared thoughts on who has the best chance to win it all this season ... spoiler -- he thinks Alix and his brother Val have damn fine odds.

Maksim also talked to us about his trash-talking Corey Feldman ... who was partnered with his sister-in-law Jenna Johnson ... and the pro basically said it wasn't anything personal.

Watch for yourself ... MC says the point he was trying to make was it was going to be super tough for JJ since the '80s actor has no dance experience ... but assures it was not a personal slight at Corey ... it's just a matter of fact.