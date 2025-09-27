Jenna Ortega's Wild Style to Spook You for Her 23rd Bday!
Jenna Ortega might only be 23 years old, but she's already cemented herself as a fashion icon ... and we figured a great way to celebrate her birthday would be to check out a few of her wildest looks!
The "Wednesday" star's made a habit of turning red-carpet premieres into runway events, and she has never been afraid to show off her eclectic sense of dress!
Oh, and just in case you needed a bit of reference material to see how her style's changed over time, here's a gallery with some of the coolest snaps of Jenna through the years!