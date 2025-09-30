William Shatner Bounces Back After Health Scare, Cruising Along In L.A.
William Shatner Captain's Back In Command After Health Scare!!!
William Shatner’s bouncing back from last week’s blood sugar scare ... spotted behind the wheel, cruising back to his L.A. pad.
TMZ got the Monday snaps -- the 94-year-old "Star Trek" legend looked chill and back to form, rocking shades and a sharp blue shirt while driving along.
Quite the turnaround from last week... when Shatner was rushed to the hospital and his agent, Harry Gold, confirmed to us it was a blood sugar issue.
Shatner himself called in the EMTs as a precaution, and paramedics rolled up in an LAFD ambulance to check him out.
I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI! 😉 pic.twitter.com/p1jC202kAx— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 25, 2025 @WilliamShatner
Didn’t take long before he was back on his feet ... even cracking jokes about overindulging. Good to see the Captain back in command!