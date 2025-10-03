Skincare in need of a revamp? Beauty products just not cutting it? Now's the time to upgrade your routine -- because, lucky you, it's all on sale right now!

While Prime Big Deal Days officially runs from October 7-8, Amazon's already offering up major savings on their best beauty and skincare products. Whether you finally want to invest in a red light mask or just need a new daily cleanser, Amazon has got you covered ... because why pay full price when you don't have to?

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the INTEO Red Light Therapy Mask .

This anti-aging device uses near-infrared light as well as red, yellow and blue light technology to improve skin redness, increase skin elasticity and gloss. With three different modes, you can target your exact skin concerns. Equipped with a remote control handle, it can be used anywhere, anytime -- working to give you smooth, youthfully elastic skin even when you’re on the go.

The glass skin of your dreams is just a face mask away with the medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask . T

his Korean beauty product is packed with powerful ingredients like salmon PDRN and low-molecular collagen that enhance skin elasticity and provide a luminous glow. Simply wear this face mask for a few hours…and when it transforms from pink to transparent, you’ll know you’re ready to debut your new, radiant look.

If your nighttime skin routine needs a finishing touch, the medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream will do the trick.

A favorite of Lala Kent's, she says that after she’s done applying all of her other products, she turns to this skin-firming jelly cream as the last step in her routine. She puts it on her face and neck…and sometimes even her arms and thighs. It hydrates, plumps and smoothes, leaving you with glowing and radiant skin.

The REVO Face Genie can do it all! This face sculpting tool uses several different at-home therapies to target all of your skin concerns.

Whether you’re looking to combat wrinkles or address hyperpigmentation, this device has got you covered. With powerful LED technology it improves tone and clarity while improving fine lines. It also has a built-in contouring electric gua sha tool for lymphatic drainage and uses heat and vibration to soothe inflamed skin.

Get those pearly whites squeaky clean with the Oral-B iO Series 10 Electric Toothbrush !

With Oral-B’s most advanced electric toothbrush for adults, you’ll see gums that are 4x healthier and remove 100% more plaque than their other brushes in just one week. Plus, it’s equipped with iOSENSE technology that tracks how and where you brush in real-time…providing personalized guidance directly via the charging base.

Make shaving a thing of the past with the Philips Series 8000 Wet & Dry Epilator . This hair removal device will keep your skin salon-smooth for up to four weeks and can be used right from the comfort of your own home. Its intuitive usage angle catches hairs as short as 0.5mm…so you won’t have to wait for hair to grow out.

Plus this set includes everything you need for the best experience including a delicate area cap, an optimal contact cap, shaver head with trimming comb, trimming head with bikini comb and an exfoliation glove.

Plumped up skin? Yes please. The La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ultra hydrating for your face and neck, leaving your skin feeling plump to the touch.

Using a combination of pure hyaluronic acid, madecassoside and vitamin B5, it also helps repair skin by replenishing the natural moisture barrier. You’ll see a difference with just 3-4 drops every morning and evening.

Skip the nail salon and give yourself the mani/pedi of your dreams with the PediLux Pro Professional Manicure & Pedicure Kit .

This set has everything you need to get salon-quality results from the comfort of your home. It contains a cordless electric nail drill with all the tools to shape, file, and buff your nails, remove cuticles and calluses, and can also be used for ingrown toenail treatment. Now you just need your favorite polish!

Get your smoothest shave yet with the Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Electric Shaver .

With the new Triple Action Lift & Cut system, the shaver can cut hair at 0.00mm skin-level, even in hard-to-shave-areas. And with 360 rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades, it’s designed to cut hair in any direction with seven million cutting motions per minute. Plus, it uses SenseIQ to guide and adapt to beard density and finds the optimal pressure for skin comfort.

Say goodbye to all that dirt and grime at the end of the day with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser .

Use this daily face wash to gently cleanse your skin of makeup, and other impurities…while also maintaining skin's natural moisture barrier and pH. Formulated with prebiotic thermal spring water, niacinamide, and ceramide-3, this cleanser leaves the skin feeling comfortable and hydrated.

Late night out? No sleep last night? The grace & stella Illuminating Eye Masks are perfect for soothing puffiness and reducing the appearance of dark circles, restoring moisture to your delicate under eye skin. Formulated with key ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, these tiny masks pack a ton of power.

You’ll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit.

Skip the $400 trip to the dentist for teeth whitening because this product can do it all. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do. Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!