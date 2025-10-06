Early Prime Big Deal Days Savings on Top Brand Vacuums

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Having dirt around the house really sucks -- but these early Prime Big Deal Days discounts on vacuums definitely don't.

While Amazon's latest sale officially runs October 7-8, the online retailer has already dropped prices on tons of items -- including some very popular vacuums to help keep your home clean.

From vacuums with powerful suction, water cleaning features, easy maneuverability, and even AI to take care of messes without you doing a thing, here are some of the best deals out there right now.

Pesky wine stains left over from girls' night? Grease marks from your midnight takeout? They're no match for the BISSELL Little Green -- easily one of the most popular products people pick up when it's going for a discount.

You’ll get big results from this small but mighty lightweight cleaning machine. With powerful suction and impressive scrubbing power, it’ll get the job done, saving you from tough stains and difficult to clean messes.

You deserve a vacuum that sucks ... literally. The Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum makes cleaning up a breeze.

With no cords and bulky canisters, this lightweight vacuum can clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. It can pick up pet hair, navigate to hard to reach spots and traps 99.99% of all those dirt particles hanging around your house. Plus, it’s built to last so it’s the only vacuum you’ll need for the foreseeable future.

Pet fur can really just pile up if you have the right breed ... and nothing takes care of that problem better than the BISSELL Crosswave Turbo Vacuum!

With this baby you can vacuum and wash at the same time! It is designed with a multi-surface floor cleaner that's way better than any sponge mop and bucket ... and, of course, saves you time. Plus, every purchase of this vacuum goes to the BISSELL Pet Foundation which dedicates itself to help save homeless pets!

Sticking to that problem of pet fur, another option for you is the BISSELL PowerClean FurFinder ... which, as the name suggests, finds that fur and eliminates it from your worries!

The whole shtick with this vacuum is to find and capture pet hair everywhere with a powerful 200W motor some neat FurFinder Headlights that illuminate areas where hair, dust, and debris might be hiding in your house. Easily transform from a stick vacuum to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, and use it for up to 40 minutes without need for charging!

Oh, shoot! That stain on the carpet is never gonna come off ... is what you would say if you didn't have the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner!

The Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaning Machine is the beast that will take care of even the roughest stains on your carpets. It combines five counter-rotating SpinScrub brushes and HeatForce for faster drying to lift and remove even the toughest stains, making your carpet look as good as new!

This vacuum is so self-sufficient, you might think it's its own person ... maybe even give it the name Bruce! Why? Cause it's called Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum!

This robot vacuum maps your house, empties itself, handles all the dust, all the fur, all the debris left on the floor of your house, cleaning it up so efficiently, you'll just have to sit back and relax and let this little shark do its thing.

No need to ball your fist anymore about all the dirt on your floor ... the Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean vacuum is here to save the day!

Ball technology helps you navigate around obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist. This makes things nice and easy, as well as precise, for maneuvering around your home getting all of the crap you see that's making you cringe at your floor.

Another option to get rid of the hairy messes you might find on your floor ... we're blaming your pets, not you ... is this Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight!

Coming in at a mere 5.5 pounds, this cordless stick is easy to carry, maneuver, and can be convert into a handheld vacuum that's perfect for stairs, cars, and tight spaces. So, it's not just fur you can clean from your house, appliances, and vehicles, but a whole manner of whatever you're trashing them with!

Let's heat things up with a little steam, brought to you by the Shark SteamSpot Steam Mop!

A burst of targeted steam is what makes this mop so special. It is controlled at the touch of a finger, providing steam power for spots that just won't go away. It provides chemical-free sanitization using water, and it has 3 steam modes including light, normal, and deep.

Finally, we have the BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe, the ultimate way to take on the mounds of fur left behind by your furry friends!

Remove all the toughest pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more with this powerful vacuum. Easily clean multiple surfaces throughout your home with the large tank capacity of 48 ounces, allowing you to clean more between refills!