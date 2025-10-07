Blake Lively's Reaction to Travis & Jason Kelce's Podcast Love

Travis Kelce and his bro Jason made a lot of people do a double-take on their recent podcast with some love for Blake Lively ... the actress herself was among those taken aback, given her fallout with Taylor Swift.

Here's the deal ... the Kelce boys took a trip down memory lane on "New Heights," gushing over Blake’s movie breakout in 2005's "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" ... saying how their "friend" totally crushed it.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ … Blake was pleasantly surprised by the comments … and she appreciated the kind words from the duo. Blake knows ‘Sisterhood’ has a loyal fan following -- which clearly includes the brothers … and it’s one of her favorites, too.

The admiration from the brothers comes on the heels of Blake showing Taylor some affection -- albeit subtle -- when she "liked" the superstar's IG post on the eve on "The Life of a Showgirl" dropping last week.

As you know ... Blake and Taylor seemed inseparable for a while -- but that was before TS got ensnared in the Justin Baldoni legal war -- and texts surfaced in which Blake called her one of her “dragons” and dubbed herself Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones," clearly trying to ride Taylor’s name for clout. It got icy fast!

Also worth mentioning ... as far as "Showgirl" tracks ... none of the lyrics address Blake ... and those left to interpretation apply to others in Taylor's orbit, so no obvious strays fired.