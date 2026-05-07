Play video content Video: 'It Ends With Us' Actor Blasts Blake Lively Over Feud With 'Friend' Justin Baldoni Piers Morgan Uncensored

Blake Lively may have reached a settlement with Justin Baldoni ... but one actor from "It Ends With Us" says the damage done to his friend still lingers.

Check it out ... Adam Mondschein -- who played the doctor in the film's controversial birth scene -- appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Wednesday and accused Lively of hurting Baldoni throughout the explosive court fight.

"I have very firm feelings about the actions that she took," Mondschein said. "She hurt my friend and has been hurting my friend."

Piers made it obvious he's on Baldoni's side as well ... saying about Lively, "I don't have a shred of sympathy. I think this is entirely self-inflicted."

The comments come just days after Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement in their bitter legal fight ... avoiding what was shaping up to be a massive courtroom showdown in New York. Although TMZ obtained docs that show Blake's attorneys say part of the settlement allows her to keep alive one remaining claim against Baldoni and his team for having filed a defamation suit against her.

Mondschein said he spoke with Baldoni after the settlement was reached and claimed the actor is overwhelmed by the toll the public battle took on his family and reputation.

Still, despite backing Baldoni, Mondschein surprisingly admitted he ultimately feels sympathy for Blake, too ... stating, "I feel sorry for her, ultimately. I can't imagine what it must be like to be inside of her mind."