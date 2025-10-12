Spooky Halloween Makeup Palettes on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Halloween makeup isn't just about fake blood and ghostly pale skin anymore ... it's also all about getting glam in that spooky-chic kind of way.

If you're channeling your inner vampire vixen, celestial siren ... or just want to get into the spirit while at the supermarket, the right makeup will take your look from ghoulish to glamorous. Whether you're headed to a costume party or just handing out candy, these palettes will have you looking frightfully flawless this spooky season.

Tim Burton fans rejoice! We've got your Halloween costume on lock with this Corpse Bride & Sally Makeup Kit.

Whether you want to take a trip to Halloween Town or say "I do" in the land of the dead, this palette will cover whatever look you choose. With shades of blue and black as well as full application instructions, you’ll know exactly what to do.

Feeling a little bit green? We've got you covered with this ColourPop Just My Luck Eyeshadow Palette.

Whether you’re channeling Elphaba, Tinkerbell…or even Shrek…this nine pan monochromatic palette has all the shades of green you need. From deep forest green to sparkling olive with a metallic finish, this makeup kit will have everyone else green with envy.

There’s no better time for a smokey eye than on Halloween. The ColourPop Blowin’ Smoke Eyeshadow Palette will definitely come in handy this spooky season…whether you want a dramatic look for a night out or are planning a dark and mysterious costume.

With shades of black and sparkling metallics, you’ll end up using this palette year round.

Experiment with your most daring looks this Halloween thanks to the Prism Makeup Supreme Spookiness Eyeshadow Palette.

Filled with vibrant reds and metallic hues of grey and black, this palette has all you need for a spooktacular makeup look. From creepy clowns to scary skeletons, you can do it all with these smokey neutrals and fiery warm tones.

Channel your inner Dracula with the Profusion Cosmetics Vampire Midnight Eyeshadow Palette.

With 20 shades of richly pigmented neutrals, sultry reds, shimmering golds, and smoky greys, you’ll be able to design endless creative makeup looks. And with a mix of matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes, you can craft subtle highlights or bold, dramatic styles. Plus, how cute is the coffin case?!

Transport yourself to your favorite vintage horror flick with the Creative Soul Cosmetics Slasher Eyeshadow Palette.

Designed to look like a '90s VHS horror movie, this kit includes an 18-pan eyeshadow palette with super pigmented shades. Whether you’re looking for glimmering golds, bold reds or warm hues of orange, this palette has you covered.

Forget scouring the internet for all the makeup and accessories you need for your Halloween look…because this Gothic Show Makeup Kit has it all.

In addition to a black and red eyeshadow palette, it’s also got white cream powder foundation, matte black lip gloss, faux eyelashes, eyeliner and an eyebrow pencil…plus all the tools you need for application. It even comes with press on nails in both black and red as well as nail decor for extra spooky vibes.

Some of the scariest horror movies begin in a cabin in the woods…and so does this killer makeup palette. The Creative Soul Cosmetics Cabin in the Woods Eyeshadow Palette includes hues inspired by an '80s slasher horror film, including shades of soft mauve and olive.

These soft and blendable colors range from matte to creamy shimmers and sparkly pressed glitters, perfect for any Halloween occasion.

Whether you want to channel your inner Wednesday Addams or her roomie Enid, NYX has got you covered with their palettes inspired by Nevermore Academy’s hauntingly beautiful stained-glass windows. With the Wednesday Stained Glass Contour Palette, you can sculpt and define with four pigmented, cool-toned, shades for perfect cheekbones. Then use the Wednesday Stained Glass Blush Palette to give your cheeks a flush of color that ranges from a subtle, ethereal glow to a dramatic, gothic bloom.

