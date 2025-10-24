Maxine Waters Tells Harvey Levin to Spread 'Out With Their Asses' Movement

'We Want to Open Up This Government'

Harvey Levin's new political movement, OWTA -- "Out With Their Asses" -- is gaining traction ... Congresswoman Maxine Waters encouraged him to continue pushing forward.

The Representative from California joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and said she's also fed up -- and told us, "Keep saying it!"

Like millions of Americans, Harvey is sick of the government shutdown, and he proposes we threaten every congressional office with a primary election challenge to let them know ... if they're not able to work together competently enough to keep the government open, they need to find another line of work.

According to Waters, the Democratic Party wants to open up the government and has communicated its willingness to meet and figure out an agreement. She points out ... "The real problem is the President of the United States controls Republicans ... He will not let them negotiate."

True as that may be, Harvey pointed out that many taxpayers are done playing the blame game -- because there's a certain point where "people don't care who's responsible." So ... it's 'OWTA!'

The proposal didn't exactly take off in our office when Harvey announced it Monday, but Waters saw its potential.

"This kind of discussion must take place," she said.

Waters assured us she would keep up the fight on her end as well, telling us ... "I'm sure we will keep saying to them, 'We will meet. We're willing to talk with you. We're willing to negotiate.'"

Today marks Day 24 of the shutdown ... with still no deal in sight.