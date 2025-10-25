Katy Perry Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 41st Birthday!
Katy Perry might be celebrating her 41st birthday ... but we're thinking she's going to be feeling like a "Teenage Dream" for the entire weekend!
And we figured we'd celebrate the pop star's special day by putting together a gallery of her most sizzling shots -- we think each one's hotter than a firework!
These photos of this California girl -- or is it Gurl? -- will have you feeling wide awake real fast! Check out our gallery for more!