Don’t procrastinate and leave all your holiday shopping until the last minute this year! Instead, get a jump start on gift giving by picking up some of our best-selling items of 2025.

We've rounded up everything that shoppers loved this year ... and now you can pick it up before it sells out. Skip those lines on Black Friday and forget about presents not arriving in time because you stocked up early. Your future self will thank you.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Best Early Recommendations

Spotify Wrapped is right around the corner and what better way to listen to your yearly favorites than with a new pair of Apple Airpods Max Wireless Headphones!

This Apple product delivers high-quality audio, as computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences like Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency over USB-C. In other words, your music will sound so crisp, it'll be like your own personal concert!

Headphones have never looked so chic with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collab.

The iconic brand teamed up with Kim for a collection of neutral-toned headphones that deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go. These bluetooth headphones are guaranteed to give you an immersive 360-degree listening experience and have two distinct listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode. Plus, they have up to 40 hours total battery life.

Feel more secure when you’re at home with a Ring Battery Doorbell!

Know exactly who’s at your front door…even when you’re not home. With 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version, you’ll get head-to-toe video footage of what’s going on outside. Plus, it comes equipped with live view and two-way talk so you can chat with visitors before you answer the door.

Elevate your entertainment experience with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Thanks to a powerful processor, this Fire Stick makes its app lightning-fast and navigating it even more seamless. Users can now play Xbox games with no console required, stream Forza Motorsport, Starfield, Palworld, and discover hundreds of other high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via cloud gaming.

This Fire TV Stick is also smarter, making finding movies by actor, plot, and even iconic quotes super easy thanks to AI-powered search.

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the INTEO Red Light Therapy Mask.

This anti-aging device uses near-infrared light as well as red, yellow and blue light technology to improve skin redness, increase skin elasticity and gloss. With three different modes, you can target your exact skin concerns. Equipped with a remote control handle, it can be used anywhere, anytime…working to give you smooth, youthfully elastic skin even when you’re on the go.

Get bright, radiant, and even-toned skin in the most innovative way with the Medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream.

Using encapsulation technology, this customizable cream preserves the firming and hydrating effect of PDRN until just before it’s absorbed into the skin. To use the product, mix the vitamin capsule and transparent gel together in a suitable ratio based on your skin type … and see an instant boost in hydration. In just weeks, you’ll also notice improvement in uneven skin tone and skin elasticity.

Who needs a BBL when you’ve got the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream!

This viral body cream helps visibly smooth and tighten the appearance of your skin thanks to potent, caffeine-rich guaraná extract. Plus, it’s infused with fast-absorbing Cupuaçu Butter for deep hydration and selenium-rich Brazil nut oil to help support the skin’s natural ability to protect itself.

Shop consciously with a JBL Go 3.

Go a little greener in your music endeavors by jamming out with this eco-friendly Bluetooth speaker ... delivering high quality sound in a pocket-sized design. The speaker is crafted from up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and wrapped in 100% recycled fabric ... making it a sustainable choice when shopping for your next speaker. Did we mention it comes in a bunch of fun designs to bring a pop of color to your next listening experience?

Pesky wine stains left over from girls' night? Grease marks from your midnight takeout? They're no match for the BISSELL Little Green Mini … easily one of the most popular products people pick up when it’s going for less, which it is right now!

You'll get big results from this small but mighty lightweight cleaning machine. With powerful suction and impressive scrubbing power, it’ll get the job done, saving you from tough stains and difficult to clean messes.

Give your Stanley a little holiday flair with the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, now available in a festive Cranberry Gloss colorway.

This version of the brand’s iconic tumbler includes the leakproof ProTour Flip Straw lid. Just flip up the built-in straw to sip, then snap it shut when you’re done. Plus, the removable spout means that the lid is quick and easy to clean. It’s available in all the classic sizes, from 14 oz to 40 oz, and the color combinations that fans have come to love.

You’ll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit.

Skip the $400 trip to the dentist for teeth whitening because this product can do it all. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do. Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

Derpy won over everyone's hearts (and maybe even some souls) in "KPop Demon Hunters" -- and now you can show your love for this otherworldly feline with a Derpy Graphic T-Shirt.

Derpy, who was based on centuries old Korean folk art, is at his adorably clumsy best on this tee ... now he just needs Rumi to help him with that pesky pot.

What's more painful than a shark attack? Stepping on a LEGO ... which we hope you don't do when you get this Jaws LEGO Set, released in celebration of the film's 50th anniversary.

Recreating the Orca's battle with the infamous Bruce, this set gives you the chance to get a sweet snapshot of Brody, Hooper, and Quint's iconic confrontation with the water beast. This one's guaranteed to make you smile ... you son of a b***h.

Get luscious lips while you sleep! The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask nourishes and hydrates while you catch some zzzs, leaving you with smooth and supple looking lips.

This leave-on lip mask is powered by antioxidant rich berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, coconut oil, vitamin c and shea butter. You'll wake up in the AM feeling refreshed ... and with visibly smoother, baby-soft lips.

Never lose a piece of luggage (or your purse) again! With the Apple AirTag, you can conveniently pop one of these trackers right into your suitcase and follow along on its journey through your Find My app.

Now, if your luggage gets stuck on a layover, you’ll know exactly where it is and won’t have to worry about tracking it down. AirTags work for all your other belongings too…so you can keep track of everything from your passport to your keys. It's a perfect stocking stuffer!

Using an oven is sooo 2015. It's time to upgrade your cooking game with the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1.

This device can do it all with four versatile cooking programs: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. All your favorite foods can be whipped up with way less fat than traditional cooking methods. Get crispy fries, golden chicken nuggets and roasted veggies…no oven or deep fryer required!

Planning for holiday leftovers ... or hoping to get a jump on food prepping in 2026? Not a problem with the GENICOOK 9-Pack Glass Food Storage Containers!

Featuring a secure 4-hinge locking mechanism, these containers keep food fresh and prevent leaks. With nine versatile sizes and a stackable design, they maximize storage space and are perfect for leftovers or even meal prepping. Plus, these containers are microwave, oven, and freezer safe (without lids) and help with portion control, making them ideal for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and saving time on meal preparation.

If you’re always on the go, this UGREEN Magnetic Portable Charger is an absolute necessity. After long days of snapping selfies and posting on TikTok, your phone is definitely going to need a recharge. Even if you’re nowhere near an outlet at a music festival, on a plane or hanging on the beach, this charger has got your back. Just attach it to the back of your phone and you’re good to go!

